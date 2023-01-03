Dragon Ball Super Teases Its New Arc's Rom-Com Vibes

When you think about Dragon Ball, well – most people do not think about romantic comedies. The series is a shonen through and through, so power levels have been a bigger focus since day one. Of course, that does not mean romance is dead in Dragon Ball as it has several couples living their best lives. And now, the manga's latest arc is ready to get sweet with some more rom-com moments.

The update comes courtesy of Toyotaro, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super. During a recent interview with Shueisha, the artist opened up about their additions to the new 'Super Hero' arc. It turns out Toyotaro was a big proponent of adding in rom-com scenes, and series creator Akira Toriyama ultimately went with the pitch.

"Also, I added in some romantic comedy moments. That's something Toriyama doesn't do a lot. So in the second chapter [of this arc], we'll see Mai actually going to school. Readers will have more romantic comedy moments to enjoy," the man shared.

Of course, the first chapter of this 'Super Hero' arc set up some cute rom-com moments. The story is following Goten and Trunks as teens, so the pair are navigating all the challenges of adolescence. With high school taking up most their time, Trunks is at a war with his own hormones these days, and all of his affections are directed at Mai. It sounds like his crush is only going to get worse from here, so time will tell how this timeline treats the couple. And if Goten finds a crush for himself in this arc, well – you can bet Gohan and Goku will be his wingman if need be.

