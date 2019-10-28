Dragon Ball Super: Can an Android Defeat Moro?

Dragon Ball Super‘s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” manga arc has introduced a fearsome new villain in “Planet-Eater” Moro, an ancient sorcerer who has the magical ability to drain the life-forces of entire planets, and all the living beings on them. Moro’s magic is so potent, in fact, that it can drain the energy of Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan energies. That fact has created a major hurdle for Goku and Vegeta when it comes to figuring out how to bring Moro down – so maybe this isn’t a job for a Saiyan, at all. Given the nature of Moro’s powers, there may be only one answer about how to stop the villain: the androids!

As it stands, Moro is a threat to any living being, and so far, there doesn’t seem to be any limit to how his life force energy-absorbing powers work. The only basic rule seems to be: If you’re a bio-organic being, Moro can drain you, and even without that magical power enhancement, the villain is still a ridiculously formidable fighter. Facing him at all is a deadly prospect – facing him with diminished power is pretty much a death sentence.

It seems like a no-brainer when you really think about: the android beings in Dragon Ball Super‘s mythos don’t qualify as bio-organic beings with a traditional “life force” as we know it; yet in the case of Dr. Gero’s killer androids-turned-heroes (No. 17 and No. 18), a lack of “life force” doesn’t stop them from having massive and inexhaustible power reserves – arguably enough to take Moro down. It also doesn’t hurt that both No. 17 and 18 are currently at the top of the respective games, having just gotten the battle experience of a lifetime by fighting in the Tournament of Power. With the survival of the entire Universe 7 on the line (including their respective families), 17 and 18 stepped up to bring their universe some big victories – and in the case of No. 17, the esteemed distinction of actually winning the Tournament of Power.

The “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” storyline has now positioned things so that Moro’s next target is planet Earth. With Goku and Vegeta both off-world and unreachable as they pursue important new training (respectively), it could very well come down to No. 17 (and/or No. 18) to be the primary defense against Moro until the Saiyans return.

…And if artificial beings are affected by Moro’s magic, than Earth is even more screwed.

