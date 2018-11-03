‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Teases New Arc

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is quickly reaching the end of the Tournament of Power as the last fighters of Universe 7 face off against Universe 11’s Jiren, and fans were wondering what would be happening next.

Fans will get that answer sooner than they expected as Shueisha teases that a new arc of the series will begin later this November.

Cover of the 8th volume of Dragon Ball Super. Moreover, we learn that a new arc of the manga will begin November 21 in the V-Jump. pic.twitter.com/KOzstNavpw — Sūpā Saiya-jin Roze (@Goku_Burakku_) November 1, 2018

As spotted by @Goku_Burakku_ on Twitter, Shueisha’s V-Jump teases that a new arc in the manga will begin in the November 21 issue of the magazine. While there are no details as to what the new arc will entail there are some rumblings that the manga will adapt the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, which takes place after the Tournament of Power in the anime series.

As the manga doesn’t play out in exactly the same way as the anime’s version of the events, chances are that the manga’s version of Dragon Ball Super: Broly will have some deviations as well. Meaning that both will be worth tracking down for fans who want to see what comes next. Then again, the manga could also begin a brand new story hinting at what could happen if the anime series should ever return.

