Dragon Ball Super Jumps Ahead in Sales Following Volume 19 Release

Dragon Ball Super's manga has jumped ahead in sales following the release of its newest volume overseas! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its climax, and fans have been curious to see what that means for the future of Dragon Ball Super's manga. It's been an intriguing time to be a fan of the series as the end of an arc means the next one is about to kick in, and thus fans are tuning in to see how it all shakes out. In fact, this has led to a renewed interest in the series with the newest volume hitting shelves in Japan this Summer.

It's clear by the latest sales figures that Dragon Ball Super's manga is still a huge best seller as the latest update from Oricon's weekly charts in Japan (as reported by @DbsHype on Twitter), Volume 19 of the series sold 117, 191 copies in the four days since it first released. This brought it to the third highest selling title of the week, and as an overall series, Dragon Ball Super sold 134,246 copies in the first few days of August. Ranking sixth on Oricon's chart for overall series' sales, this proves Dragon Ball Super's manga still has a lot of eyes on it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor arc has gotten a ton of criticism from fans on the way it has developed so far, but soon the arc will actually come to an end. It was previously announced that the manga would begin its next arc some time this year, and ever since fans have been waiting to see this new arc actually kick in. With the latest chapters of the series ending the fight against the powerful Heeter Gas, it's no wonder that fans of the physical volumes are catching up in time to see what comes next.

There are some things fans are hoping to see in action with the series next, and thus now is the time to jump back in to see how each new chapter develops. You can keep up with the latest chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and soon fans we'll see what's coming next. But how do you feel about Dragon Ball Super's manga right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!