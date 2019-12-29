Dragon Ball Super’s New Villain Gave Fans Major Freeza Force Flashbacks

Dragon Ball has more transformations than you can shake a stick at, with various levels of Super Saiyan being achieved by the likes of Goku and Vegeta, while alien characters like Freeza have the ability to transform multiple times over in order to access their full power. In a recent chapter of the manga for Dragon Ball Super, one villain who challenged Vegeta during his training on the planet Yardrat revealed a transformation that have readers remembering another character with a similar power-up: Freeza Forces’ Zarbon!

When Yuzun arrives on the Planet Yardrat, the henchman of Moro figures that he’ll have smooth sailing in stealing the energy of this otherwise peaceful planet. What he didn’t expect was the fact that the Prince of the Saiyans himself, Vegeta, was training on the world in order to fully master the technique of Spirit Control. With the new form of energy allowing Vegeta to access a number of new abilities including healing, teleportation, and even increasing his size several times over, he was simply no match for Yuzun.

With the odds stacked against him, Yuzun relies on a transformation that makes him look similar to a crocodile than his previous form, harkening back to the early days of the Freeza Saga that saw Zarbon unleashing his ultimate form to defeat a much weaker Vegeta. Though much like Zarbon, Yuzun was ultimately no match for Vegeta and fell before his enhanced strength that came about as part of his training on Yardrat.

Though his death was ultimately caused by an accident he caused, Yuzun simply had no chance against Vegeta, but it gave us a great opportunity to see the new heights that the Saiyan Prince has reached since starting his training on the world famous for Instant Transmission. Whether or not Moro is hiding something of a similar transformation is yet to be seen, but regardless, the final battle will be a big one for both Goku and Vegeta.

