Dragon Ball Super Gives Major Throwback Vibes With Merus' New Bo Staff Weapon

The Moro Arc has continued to rampage on the planet Earth, with the ancient sorcerer gaining a new power up that has allowed him to easily handle the Z Fighters in a single swoop, but luckily for Goku and company, the renegade angel known as Merus has arrived and has brought a weapon that is eerily similar to a Dragon Ball weapon of old! Brandishing a bow staff that can extend and retract based on his will, Merus wielded the weapon with ease and struck a significant blow to the energy absorbing wizard who was able to bring down Ultra Instinct Goku!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

In the first Dragon Ball series, Goku wasn't the Super Saiyan powerhouse that we know and love today, with the young warrior needing a little extra "oomph" when it came to combating his enemies. The "power pole" was a magical bow staff that Goku would use during a number of his fights, allowing him a weapon that was none lethal but could give him a serious advantage when it came to both offense and defense. Of course, once he was able to fire off energy blasts regularly and fly under his own power while moving at super sonic speeds, the pole was essentially left in the closet but it seems as though its spirit lives on with Merus' weapon!

(Photo: Viz Media)

In his battle against Moro, the renegade angel, now Galactic Patrolman, used a combination of his angelic powers while wielding the extending staff, negating the wizard's ability to copy powers of his opponents by shattering the gems embedded in his skin. With Moro no longer able to steal the techniques of his enemies, the Z Fighters have a much better chance of bringing down the latest Dragon Ball villain than before, especially with the death of Merus seemingly causing Goku to access the final form of Ultra Instinct! Though we don't foresee Goku bringing back his pole any time soon, it was a nice call back to the days of yesteryear!

What do you think of the spiritual successor to the "Power Pole" from the original Dragon Ball series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Z Fighters!

