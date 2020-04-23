Dragon Ball Super Shares Curious Update on Vegeta's Training

✖

Dragon Ball Super has followed Goku's rematch with Moro for a couple of chapters now, so it was time for the series to check in on Vegeta. The other Saiyan has been training off planet while Earth deals with its invading enemies. Moro is more than determined to suck the life out of Earth, a move which would put all of Universe 7 at risk. But if Vegeta's training pulls through, fans won't have to worry about Moro for much longer.

While Goku battles the ancient villain, this new update shows what Vegeta is up to. He is currently training with the Yardratans, the race of aliens who use spiritual energy to battle. The gang taught Goku back in Dragon Ball Z how to use some mystical powers. Vegeta is determined to learn to harness that energy, and he seems to be doing better than he was.

This update shows Vegeta looking better with far less wear and tear to him. The Saiyan is mid-battle when he is distracted by an energy signature from Earth. It belongs to none other than Goku who is powering up to fight Moro, but Vegeta seems nonplussed about the ordeal.

"Moro is finally making his move... and the one opposing him is Kakarot," Vegeta is heard asking.

For the Saiyan, he seems less worried bout Goku and more interested in his training. He knows that Moro was on his way to Earth, so Vegeta has some clearly stakes in this battle. The only way for him to fight for those interests is to finish training on Yardrat, and it seems like Vegeta is getting close to mastering the technique. Moro has put Goku in a tough position in Earth after a last-minute power boost, so it only makes sense to have Vegeta be the one who saves the day for once.

What do you think Vegeta has learned during his training? Will it be enough to take down Moro like the Saiyan hopes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

