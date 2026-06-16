Major Crunchyroll Supernatural Romance Drops New Trailer for Movie Finale After 8 Years

The coolest supernatural romance anime franchise you can now stream on Crunchyroll is coming to an end after eight years, and fans have gotten a new look at its movie finale with a new trailer showing it off. Crunchyroll is home to some of the most notable romance anime ever released in the last few years, but there’s been one franchise in particular that’s stood out because of its twist on the genre. Introducing sci-fi elements, alternate worlds, and personality changes, Hajime Kamoshida’s Rascal Does Not Dream franchise has been a huge hit with fans thus far.

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Originally making its TV anime debut back in 2018 with Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, the franchise has since expanded with multiple specials, movie releases, new seasons and more in the last few years. Now it’s all coming to an end with one final feature film release coming to Japan later this October, and you can check out the newest trailer for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend below as it teases more of its complications for its main duo.

Rascal Does Not Dream Finale Movie Releases New Trailer

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Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend will be making its debut across theaters in Japan on October 16th, but has unfortunately yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. This is actually the title for the final volume of Hajime Kamoshida’s original light novels, and has been teased to be the grand finale for the anime franchise overall. It’s a story that had been brewing in the background during Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus‘ events when it aired last year as Mai Sakurajima seemingly fades out of reality.

Soichi Masui will be returning from the anime franchise to direct Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend for CloverWorks with Aniplex handling the overall production. Masahiro Yokotani wrote the script, Satomi Tamura handled the characters, and fox capture plan composed the music. It’s also going to feature a returning voice cast from the series as all of these separate stories begin to coalesce with this final suffering from the Puberty Syndrome with Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa and Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima at the center of it all.

How Is Rascal Does Not Dream Going to End?

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Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus kicked off the adaptation of the University Arc of the original light novels, and it revealed that while Sakuta and Mai were no longer in high school, these young adults around them were still suffering from Puberty Syndrome. But a greater mystery started to spark up as Sakuta realized he was getting messages from a potential different timeline (and another world altogether) that Mai was in imminent danger. As we see in this trailer, it’s very real.

Much like how the very first season revealed a Mai who was invisible to the world around her, it seems like she has disappeared from the world entirely as Sakuta might be the only one who remembers her. With so many complicated elements involved, make sure you catch up with all of the current TV seasons and film specials now available for streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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