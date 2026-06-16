Bleach Returns With New Ichigo Look Ahead of Anime Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be kicking off its final season later this Summer, and the anime is getting ready for its return in style with a new look at Ichigo Kurosaki ahead of the grand finale. Bleach fans have been waiting for the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga series to make it to the anime for nearly two decades, and now it’s finally becoming a reality. After three seasons of build up, the fourth and final season of the series is ready for its grand finale with Ichigo’s final battles.

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Ichigo and the others are now in the midst of their final fights against Yhwach’s final Quincy forces, and fans are going to see the biggest moments of the anime to date. It’s this final stretch that fans wanted to see animated the most, and it’s going to take Ichigo to wild new heights never seen before. To help Ichigo get ready for what’s next, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has dropped a cool new visual showing off his newest looks that you can check out below.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Come Out?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is scheduled to make its debut this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Viz Media has licensed the anime for its international release outside of Japan, but they have also yet to confirm its streaming plans. We’re about to get more official information soon enough, however, as the anime has confirmed it will be hosting a panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July.

Though fans in the United States do get a chance to see the premiere episodes much earlier than that with a special screening event coming later this month. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters from June 25–29th with tickets for the limited screening event are now on sale. It’s also going to feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about how the final season came together.

How Will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Adapting the final chapters from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, the anime is going to be picking right back up with the final fights between Ichigo’s team and Yhwach’s strongest Quincies. There are still some major transformations that have yet to come to screen, and this naturally includes Ichigo as fans have yet to see the new power up he obtained through his training with the members of Squad Zero. But Yhwach’s also become much stronger than ever before too.

It’s also been teased that like the first three parts of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War seen so far, Kubo has added more materials to flesh out this final arc more than seen with the manga. The anime has been the most complete version of the story as Kubo intends it, and that means there are likely more surprises that are going to even catch the attention of those fans experienced with the manga’s finale. We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out this July.

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