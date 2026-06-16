My Hero Academia Releases New Trailer Ahead of Anime’s Return After Finale

My Hero Academia is returning for more of the anime after its grand finale, and has dropped a special new trailer to help celebrate how far the franchise has come over the last decade. The anime adaptation for Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga wrapped up its eighth and final season last Fall, but that turned out to be far from the end of the TV series overall. Fans have not only been treated to a new epilogue special showing off more of Deku’s adult life, but there’s even more on the way this Summer.

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My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut this year, and with it has plenty still planned for the anime’s future. To help commemorate all of the new stuff the franchise has coming in the next few months, My Hero Academia has dropped a special trailer celebrating Deku’s journey over 10 years of the anime. You can can check it out in action below to help celebrate too.

My Hero Academia’s Anime Returns With New Special This Summer

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My Hero Academia still has some big plans in store for the anime’s tenth anniversary. The franchise first returned for a new episode earlier this Spring taking place after the TV anime’s original finale. This special, titled “More,” helped to cap off one of the lingering threads left between Deku and Ochaco following the end of the original series and revealed more of their adult lives heading into the future. But there’s actually still one more anime release on the way adapting one final story from the original creator.

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” is a new short adapting the five pages of materials that Kohei Horikoshi had added as part of the final official release, My Hero Academia Ultra Age. This fan book had all sorts of extra details about the characters that Horikoshi didn’t have time to include in the main events of the series, and had a few more pages of story taking place after the epilogue. Revealing more of Deku’s future, this is going to be a major short that fans are going to want to see.

When Is My Hero Academia’s Anime Coming Back?

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My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” will first be making its world premiere as part of a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July, and that will be the first chance that a few lucky fans will be able to see it in action. The full release is then scheduled for a launch in Japan on August 3rd, but its international release plans have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. It likely will be widely available because it’s not going to run longer than a few minutes at most. It’ll be easy to find.

This new short focuses on a much older Eri as she reflects on everything she had gone through during the main events of the series, and reveals more of Deku’s pro hero life following the end of the “More” epilogue. Showcasing one final look at all of the fan favorites as they head into adulthood, there’s a hope that there could be even more anime on the horizon as well.

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