Dragon Ball Super Reintroduces Bardock’s Heroic Side

Dragon Ball Super’s latest manga chapter didn’t just show us the early days of Bardock, the father of Goku, it also showed us a new heroic side of the Saiyan warrior who operated under the employ of Frieza. While Bardock attempted to stand up to his former boss when Frieza was preparing to blow up the Planet Vegeta, this was mostly done out of a desire to save his race, with Goku’s father often caring little for the alien races he helped invade. It would seem that with the latest chapter, things have changed.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 77, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

With the secret of Granolah’s earlier years being revealed by the Namekian Monaito, the elderly member of Piccolo’s race reveals that Granolah and his mother were saved by none other than Bardock. With the father of Goku meeting his son for the first time, his second son’s birth seems to have struck a chord with the Saiyan warrior and he finds himself saving the pair of Cerealians from his fellow comrades who have infiltrated their world. Unfortunately for both Bardock and Granolah, the Saiyans weren’t the only thing that the populace of Cereal had to worry about.

Bardock tried his best to make sure that Granolah and his mother could escape the onslaught, he was unsuccessful when it came to facing down the Heeters. With Granolah’s mother being killed by the intergalactic criminals, it would seem that the truth has been revealed for the current foe to Goku and Vegeta, with the primary Shonen protagonist learning that his father might not have been all that bad.

Bardock’s story actually continued in the anime, with it revealed that he didn’t die in Frieza’s attack but was actually blasted into the past. While we aren’t sure if these events will be referenced in the manga, the printed story is still making some big changes to the father of Goku and might just have more changes to come.

Do you think these changes to Bardock’s character have ruined the father of Goku? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.