Dragon Ball Super Meets the MCU With These Viral Movie Pitches

Dragon Ball Super tends to keep its plans close to the chest, but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing where they'd like to see the series go. Over the years, Goku and Vegeta have fielded all sorts of pitches from netizens worldwide. Of course, only some of them make the canon's cut, and some fans are all but begging Dragon Ball to go the way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And to prove as much, well – several pitches have gone viral that would pique Kevin Feige's ear.

The piece comes from Twitter as user SLOplays shared the pitch with fans. As you can see below, the netizen said these pitches are ones Dragon Ball would court if it went the way of the MCU. Clearly, some of these picks are meant to be over-the-top, but that is not detracting fans in any way. In fact, plenty of those would-be titles sound legitimately good.

When Dragon Ball gets taken over by Kevin Feige pic.twitter.com/3u7eOawLcg — SLO (@SLOplays) June 26, 2022

After Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, some of these MCU-approved titles explore characters who don't often get attention. Hit, Uub, Roshi, and Yamoshi are all on the list as solo outings. Broly is even given his own pitch that pits him against the Galactic Patrol, so you know Jaco will at least cameo in the movie. And of course, Bardock is given the spotlight with a movie of his own.

Towards the end of the timeline, Dragon Ball Super: Epilogue and Dragon Ball Super: Annihilation come into play, and we're sure they would be on the scale of Avengers: Endgame. The only question is whether Goku or Vegeta would end up dead by the end of the films... but don't forget! Their revivals are just a wish away with Shenron's help!

Do any of these DBS x MCU titles sound good to you? Where would you like to see the anime go next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.