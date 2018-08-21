‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React to Master Roshi’s Comeback

Master Roshi shocked Dragon Ball Super fans as not only did he take on Jiren in a one-on-one fight, he managed to reach his own form of Ultra Instinct.

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has made many changes to how the Tournament of Power has played out, and this is one of many that’s really gotten a reaction from fans of the series.

In Chapter 39 of the manga, Master Roshi and Jiren exchange blows. In order to show Goku that raw power won’t be enough to win (as Goku can’t even lay a hand on Jiren in Super Saiyan Blue), Master Roshi not only lands a few blows on Jiren but then dodges some of Jiren’s attacks based purely on his battle instinct alone.

While Roshi doesn’t last long against Jiren in the end because of the major power difference, the fact he was able to roll off one of Jiren’s attacks made all the difference.

It made such a difference that fans have been paying Roshi his due respect as he’s made a major comeback through both the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga now.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Roshi’s major stand and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Did That Really Happen?

Did I really just see Master Roshi dodging Jiren’s attacks in the Dragon Ball Super manga….. LOL — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) August 17, 2018

‘Let Me Tell You Something’

Jiren: I am the strongest



Master Roshi: pic.twitter.com/TJuUk93rwa — Plathanos ??? (@SavinTheBees) August 18, 2018

Only Master Roshi Can

Goku can’t beat Broly in Super movie.



Only Master Roshi can. — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) August 17, 2018

Ultra Instinct Conspiracy

Actually, Master Roshi is in MUI state from the very beginning. We all missed it.

He is bald and so he doesn’t have spiky shiny silver hairs.. but his beard is white.

And this explains why he always wears sunglasses. Yep it’s just to cover his SILVER eyes.#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/0F2BC1zLjh — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 17, 2018

The GOAT

Im still baffled at the Idea of Master Roshi being able to fight some of the strongest warriors by himself. Here’s Master Roshi taking on some of the warriors of Universe 11 in the latest #DragonBallSuper Manga. The G.O.A.T!https://t.co/R0LvyKEL7q pic.twitter.com/HVNOAxcvPr — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) August 18, 2018

Welcome, God Level Roshi

I for one welcome our new God level Master Roshi. — Kaiji Tang (@KaijiTang) August 17, 2018

Looks Good in Silver

In the next Dragon Ball manga episode: Mastered ultra instinct master Roshi pic.twitter.com/feROAtyv60 — shakadiemens (@shakadiemens) August 17, 2018

Oh THAT’S How He Did it…