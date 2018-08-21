Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React to Master Roshi’s Comeback

Master Roshi shocked Dragon Ball Super fans as not only did he take on Jiren in a one-on-one […]



Master Roshi shocked Dragon Ball Super fans as not only did he take on Jiren in a one-on-one fight, he managed to reach his own form of Ultra Instinct.

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has made many changes to how the Tournament of Power has played out, and this is one of many that’s really gotten a reaction from fans of the series.

In Chapter 39 of the manga, Master Roshi and Jiren exchange blows. In order to show Goku that raw power won’t be enough to win (as Goku can’t even lay a hand on Jiren in Super Saiyan Blue), Master Roshi not only lands a few blows on Jiren but then dodges some of Jiren’s attacks based purely on his battle instinct alone.

While Roshi doesn’t last long against Jiren in the end because of the major power difference, the fact he was able to roll off one of Jiren’s attacks made all the difference.

It made such a difference that fans have been paying Roshi his due respect as he’s made a major comeback through both the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga now.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Roshi’s major stand and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.

