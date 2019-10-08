Dragon Ball Artwork Gives Moro an Intense FighterZ Makeover

Dragon Ball Super‘s new manga arc has introduced a powerful new villain into the franchise, in the form of “Planet-Eater Moro,” a powerful sorcerer and fighter who was locked up in Galactic Patrol prison for ten million years. Now Moro has escaped from prison, and has been wreaking havoc across the galaxy, consuming the life forces of entire worlds and all living things on those planets. Well, one Dragon Ball Super fan has gone so far as to imagine how Moro might fit into the bestselling Dragon Ball FighterZ video game.

Take a look at this artwork that gives Dragon Ball Super‘s Moro a nice little Dragon Ball FighterZ makeover!

DRAGON BALL SUPER – Moro pic.twitter.com/3hcPfQ28Cz — Wargo Sci-fi (@FiWargo) September 30, 2019

The image does a good job giving Moro the now-iconic animation for fighters entering a Dragon Ball FighterZ battle. The game uses a “Marvel vs. Capcom” style of multi-fighter teams for each match; one one fighter on a team falls, the next fighter gets this kind of dramatic entrance into the ring. So, on the one hand this is a nice, faithful, re-creation of Dragon Ball FighterZ – but could Moro show up as a character in the game?

FighterZ has regularly updated with new DLC, and in doing so, added some timely new characters to the game. Examples like Jiren from Dragon Ball Super‘s final anime arc – or Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, suggest that the turnaround time from introducing these characters to getting them in the game is pretty swift. So by the time Dragon Ball Super‘s “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc wraps up in the manga, Moro could conceivably be a viable addition to Dragon Ball FighterZ.

But how would Moro play in the game? The sorcerer’s main power is energy absorption – specifically life-force siphoning. That would be a cool element to add to the game: a character who could recharge his own life force and energy levels by siphoning them from opponents. It would also be cool if Moro followed his manga version, starting out matches as a decrepit old goat, who transforms into a younger and more viable version of himself, as he hits certain energy-absorption levels. We’d love a chance to play that out – how about you?

