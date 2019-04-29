Dragon Ball Super Shares Moro, Freeza’s Strategic Connection

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc has Goku and Vegeta facing their strongest foe to date as Planet Eater Moro is only getting stronger with each passing moment. The arc has been a major flashback for fans as Goku and Vegeta are fighting for the life of the new Planet Namek, and this has drawn some comparisons to one of the most famous arcs in the entire franchise. Naturally, this has meant fans are comparing the new villain to Freeza.

The latest chapter of the series takes that connection one step further as Freeza and Moro’s plans are a lot alike. Gathering the Dragon Balls by going from village to village brings their strategies closer together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 47 of the series, Goku and Vegeta are hiding from Moro after he soundly defeated them and drained them of all of their ki. The two are hoping that by hiding in a remote area, they’ll have some time before Moro spots them. It’s here that Vegeta makes the direct connection between the two villains as he mentions that Moro is going from village to village and destroying them in the hopes of finding the Dragon Balls.

They’re hoping that Moro will go through the other Namekian villages first, which makes their hiding even more frightening, but soon it’s revealed that Moro can sense the power of the Dragon Balls themselves and finds them before too long. This is a major divergence from the original Namek arc as Freeza never had that ability.

This current arc of the series has been introspective for Vegeta as he’s been forced to confront his past time and time again. Not only is he repentant for his slaughtering of the Namekians in the Namek arc, but a former Freeza soldier even recognized him as they fought Moro. This is just another connection to tie Moro into the series’ past, but it’s still up in the air whether or not Moro will be as fondly as remembered as Freeza.

Though Moro and Freeza’s strategies share similarities, Goku and Vegeta definitely will not be able to overpower Moro the way they eventually did Freeza. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!