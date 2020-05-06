How Will Dragon Ball Super End the Fight with Moro?

Dragon Ball Super's manga continues to surprise with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc thus far, so one of the major questions surrounding the arc is how the fight with Planet Eater Moro will come to an end. There are all sorts of fun places the series can take itself after the fight ends, but how exactly will the battle between Goku, Vegeta, and Moro be settled? As Moro continues to grow in power every passing chapter, the future of the fight looks less certain by the day. Dragon Ball Super has a history of major losses, so could this fight turn? There are plenty of variables in the air as to the current fight. Moro continues to show new magical abilities and has a far superior strength than before, Vegeta is still training to use his Spirit Control techniques on Yardrat, and Goku could very well master Ultra Instinct as the fight continues. With all of these potential endings, just how will it go? How will these plots connect? Read on for a breakdown of potential endings to the fight, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Goku Uses Mastered Ultra Instinct (Photo: Shueisha) When Goku and Vegeta decided to go in their separate ways to train for the rematch against Moro, Goku decided to train with Merus to get a better understanding of his Ultra Instinct form. In the latest chapter of the series we see that Goku can now summon Ultra Instinct Sign at will, and is seemingly in this fight with Moro hoping that he taps into Mastered Ultra Instinct along the way. The ending we could get is Goku finally mastering this form once and for all and using its power to take down Moro for good.

Vegeta Arrives and Defeats Moro with His Spirit Control Techniques But the wrench in this formula is the fact that Vegeta has yet to jump into action against Moro. When he and Goku separated, he was inspired to head to Planet Yardrat to pick up Goku's former training in the hopes that it would help him win. We've seen how his training so far has given him a wild power and ki boost, but we have yet to see his new completed state. Vegeta may end up arriving after Goku battles some more and defeat Moro with a technique we haven't seen yet.

Goku Watches Vegeta and Figures Out How to Master Ultra Instinct...Then Wins (Photo: Shueisha) What if instead, Vegeta arrives with his completed Spirit Control training and jumps in the fight? Goku would be exhausted at this point, but he would see how Vegeta has mastered control of his ki and potentially could use that as a jumping off point to mastering Ultra Instinct. Because Goku already had his training and Yardrat, the series could end up having him "remember" this training. Sure it would negate most of Vegeta's efforts this arc, but neglecting Vegeta is something fans of the franchise are unfortunately used to at this point. He could just be used as a way to make Goku stronger.

Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku Burns Out and Vegeta Saves Him (Photo: Shueisha) Okay, so let's say that does happen and somehow Goku taps into Mastered Ultra Instinct while watching Vegeta fight. What if it's not perfected yet? In the fight against Jiren, the form reached its limit pretty quickly. Although it was depicted differently in the manga's version of the events, it's clear that Ultra Instinct Sign has a time limit too. The mastered version won't drain stamina as quickly, but it will still take a toll on Goku's body since it will be the 20th or so time that he uses the ability. Imagine if when Goku goes for the final blow that he fizzles out and Vegeta has to end the fight instead?

Goku and Vegeta vs. Moro The best, and most likely scenario given their fights in the series thus far is that Goku and Vegeta will ultimately work together to defeat Moro. The two of them sought strength in their own ways as Vegeta grew frustrated by how much he relied on Goku's teamwork. Even with their strength boosts, if they fail to defeat Moro by themselves, there's a good chance Vegeta will have the same character arc of learning to work with Goku again. The series had him back pedal on this because he was frustrated by losing so badly, but Vegeta has previously shone that he's willing to bid his pride when his loved ones are on the line.

Moro Wins (Photo: Shueisha) The worst and least likely scenario, however, is that Moro wins yet again. Moro has defeated them twice before, and it led to the destruction of New Planet Namek. Since that story beat has already happened this arc, Dragon Ball Super most likely won't repeat itself with a third Moro victory. But if it does shake things up even further and Moro does win yet again, what does the series do after it? Where can the series even go? Who would be able to defeat Moro at that rate?