'Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals How Many Dragon Balls New Villain Moro Has Found

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga release is quite possibly one of the darkest in series history, as Goku and Vegeta tried (and failed) to defend the planet New Namek from assault by new villain Planet-Eat Moro. That fight took a drastic turn in this latest chapter, as Moro revealed more of just how frightening and powerful his magical abilities are... by literally thrashing our two Saiyan heroes and draining them to the point of near-death!

What's truly messed up, however, is the fact that Dragon Ball's two most powerful heroes nearly dying wasn't even the most savage thing that happened in this latest chapter: it's what occurs while Goku and Vegeta are both out of commission that now has a lot of fans calling Moro the G.O.A.T. Savage of Dragon Ball villains!

Moro's lifeforce-draining technique leaves Goku and Vegeta comatose for three straight days, teetering over the life/death divide. When the Saiyans are finally restored thanks to a young healer, they (and subsequently we, the readers) learn just how much horror Moro has wrought in a three-day span.

The evil sorcerer's entire objective on New Namek is to collect the Namekian Dragon Balls, for the purpose of making a wish that will fully restore his magical abilities. When Goku and Vegeta first intercepted Moro on New Namek, the villain hadn't yet gotten his claws on a single Dragon Ball; however, by the time Goku and Vegeta awake, the situation has changed drastically.

Moro doesn't waste any time putting the new Super Saiyan power-up he stole from Goku and Vegeta's ki to terrible use. Moro has systematically gone from village to village on New Namek, using his "planet-eating" powers to create inferno pits drawn from New Namek's core, and using them to vaporize Namekians (if not consuming their lifeforces) until each village eventually surrenders the Dragon Ball they hold. By the time Goku and Vegeta are aware of the situation, Moro has already claimed three Dragon Balls, and is in the process of attacking the village of Elder Tsuburi, to secure the fourth. As the Namekian elder tells a horrified Goku and Vegeta, Moro isn't just taking the Dragon Balls from the Namekian villages: he's committing wholesale genocide:

"Indeed... Three or our villages failed to protect their Dragon Balls. He slaughtered them all."

If there was any further proof needed that Moro is on a whole other level of ruthless and deadly, the issue ends with the Namekians sending a champion warrior - fused together from dozens of their best warriors - to take Moro out at Tsuburi's village. That Super Namekian does even get a look from Moro before the evil sorcerer punches a hole right through him, marking one of Dragon Ball's most gruesome moments ever!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we're breaking down Kofi's trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!