Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases Moro's Divine New Opponent

✖

Moro has achieved his ultimate form in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga and with little to no resistance at this point in the story, a brand new challenger has jumped into the fray to challenge the ancient energy absorbing sorcerer but will has he done so in time? Previously, Vegeta had completed his training on the Planet Yardrat but thanks to some quick thinking, Moro has once again gained the upper hand and been granted a serious power boost the likes of which he had never seen before, putting the Z Fighters into a sticky situation!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on Dragon Ball Super's Manga with Chapter 62, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Previously, we had seen Vegeta use his new technique learned on Yardrat, Forced Spirit Fission, to drag out all the energy that Moro had absorbed from both enemies and planets, making it seem as if the Prince of the Saiyans and the Z Fighters would score a big win. Unfortunately, Moro was able to literally eat his artificial henchman, OG-731, granting him not only a boost in energy, but the ability to absorb the powers and abilities of up to three fighters around him, permanently!

(Photo: Viz Media)

Needless to say, using this new strength, Moro was able to manhandle Vegeta and the other Z Fighters, going so far as to blast holes through the chests of Goku and Piccolo, bring down Gohan with one punch, and fell the other protectors of Earth. With the responsibility seemingly falling on Jaco of all people to defeat Moro, the tiny Galactic Patrolman was saved by Merus entering the fight. Last we saw Merus, the renegade angel was relegated to the sidelines, being told that angels could not interfere with mortal affairs.

While we don't know what changed to allow Merus to enter the fray as of yet, we would imagine that Whis and Beerus had a change of heart and let the renegade angel jump into battle to save the Earth and put a stop to the energy eating antagonist. Needless to say, we're in for one heck of battle as we have to yet to see the full power of Merus up to this point.

Do you think Merus will be the one to defeat Moro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.