Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Gohan's Movie Comeback

Dragon Ball has kept fans on edge since its latest TV show wrapped, and the anime will revisit the fandom before much longer. After a few years of waiting, Dragon Ball Super will make its return to the screen with a new movie soon. The flick has kept much of its details close to the chest so far, but thanks to one artist, fans can imagine how Gohan might fit into the film.

If you head over to Twitter, you will find the piece thanks to the user Abreix. The artist decided to give their own take on Gohan after Naohiro Shintani revealed his official designs for Gohan earlier this summer. So as you can see below, the Saiyan is looking pretty good nowadays.

The Dragon Ball artwork focuses on Gohan as an adult as the Saiyan rocks his purple-and-blue gi. Paired with yellow glasses, Gohan is the picture of brainy brawn given how fit his physique appears. In this shot, Gohan looks surprised after learning a fact about his dad's energy signature, so it won't be long before Gohan has to fight in this scenario.

Of course, there is no telling if a situation like this will present itself in the upcoming Dragon Ball movie. The feature was made official back in May when Toei Animation announced the project existed. The movie will be overseen by creator Akira Toriyama just like Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so fans have high expectations for the flick. They also want Gohan to show up in this piece as the anime's last film focused on Goten instead. And if Shintani's role for Gohan looks anything like this, well - fans will be very happy indeed.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super just yet, you can find the TV anime over on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The anime's film can be found digitally through Amazon or iTunes as well as in local stores. And if that is not enough, Dragon Ball Super is carrying on in print as its manga debuts new chapters each month through Viz Media.

