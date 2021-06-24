Dragon Ball Super Art Brings Gohan Black to Life

✖

Goku Black has made a big return in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, returning from a different timeline in order to enact his "Goku Elimination Plan", but one fan artist has imagined what the Dragon Ball Super villain might look like if he had decided to overtake the body of Goku's son Gohan, rather than the premiere protagonist of the Shonen franchise. Though Gohan hasn't played a major role in Dragon Ball Heroes to date, the Space-Time War promotional material has hinted that the son of Goku is set to make a return in the side story.

Gohan has had an interesting role in the sequel Shonen series, first appearing far weaker than he was in Dragon Ball Z as he leaned more into a peaceful life as a scholar rather than the warrior he had been seen as throughout the earlier adventures of the anime. Prior to the Tournament of Power and his defeat at the hands of a resurrected Freeza, Gohan realized that the best way to protect his family was to bolster his strength once again, training to the point where he was able to access his "Ultimate Form" that he had managed to access during the Majin Buu saga.

Twitter Fan Artist BatmAndrew shared this unique take on the form of the renegade Kaioshin known as Zamasu, with Gohan Black clearly being the bi-product of a fusion between the villain and the future version of Gohan that had helped train Future Trunks to fight the androids:

Future Gohan has recently taken the spotlight once again thanks to his inclusion in the DLC for the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which retold the story of Future Trunks and his tragic battle against the Androids within his alternate timeline. In order to save Trunks' life, Gohan had to forfeit one of his arms, and despite his acquisition of the power of a Super Saiyan, wasn't even close to defeating the power of Androids 17 and 18. While this version of Gohan has yet to make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if he was given an opportunity to return in Heroes.

What do you think of this amazing new take on Gohan Black?