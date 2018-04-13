‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Unveils Second Updated Poster

Dragon Ball Super knows how to keep fans hanging by a thread. Earlier this year, the anime wrapped its TV show after the Tournament of Power came to an explosive end. For the time being, the weekly series is no more, but Toei Animation has confirmed it will continue expanding the series through film. This December, the very first Dragon Ball Super movie plans to drop, and it looks like a newly renovated poster for the film has gone live.

Recently, the official Twitter page for Dragon Ball Super pointed fans towards its debut film. The account announced an updated key visual from Dragon Ball Super: The Movie has gone live, and you can see the image below.

The poster features the exact same picture of Goku as the newly redesigned Saiyan stands in his orange Gi. With his p

ower pole in one hand, the black-haired hero looks ready to kick butt, but the new poster’s background looks noticeably different. Goku can be seen standing atop a block of icy in front of a frozen wasteland. The setting was first shown in the film’s debut teaser this year, and Dragon Ball Super is giving the locale a spotlight once more.

So far, fans have no idea where this film will be set, but its emphasis on this icy setting has fans curious. Over the years, the franchise has explored its share of tundras, but fans have yet to see much of The Frozen Land, the planet where Freeza’s race hails from. The planet is said to mostly be inhabitable now, but Goku may find himself on the frozen rock if the right conditions call him there. So, for now, fans have to simply theorize until new details about the movie come to pass.

