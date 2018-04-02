‘Dragon Ball Super’ Trolls Fans with Hilarious Movie Prank for April Fools’ Day

If you woke up today and did not check the date, it must not have taken long to see something was up. Everyone is on edge as April Fools’ Day is in full swing, and no one is safe from its wrath — not even the anime fandom.

No, seriously — if anything, the anime fandom is at the biggest mercy of the dreaded day. Places like Toei are not afraid to capitalize on the holiday, and Dragon Ball fans got trolled hard over as such.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Dragon Ball Super had fans momentarily stunned and then rather disappointed when a new post went up. A theatrical poster was shared, showing Son Goku with his new design as he stood next to a glittery magical girl.

“The reality of a Super Miraculous Collaboration,” the tweet reads. “The Dragon Ball Super x Pretty Cure: The Movie — Son Goku vs Pretty Cure will be released April 1, 2019. The miraculous super powers clash! Which will be the strongest super?!”

At first, fans were excited for 0.2 seconds before the post’s date registered. This image was shared on April 1 in Japan, and it says this so-called film will go live on the same day next year. Oh, and its Japanese hashtag reference April Fools’ Day, so there is that as well.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Dragon Ball Super will team up with Pretty Cure to make movie magic, but the shonen series has its experience with magical girls. Before the TV series wrapped, Goku was embroiled in a life-or-death tournament involving the whole multiverse. During the event, Goku fought a trio of magical girls from Universe 2, and Brianne de Chateau made waves with her enormous pink transformation. So, who knows? Maybe fans will see the girl walk out Ribrianne in a film debut one day down the line. This time, though, Goku will take on the cutesy heroine with the Pretty Cure gang backing him up.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

