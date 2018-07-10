‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Confirms Broly Will Become Canon In ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Dragon Ball Super is about to do something fans never thought possible. After all these years, the franchise is about to make one of its most popular characters canon, so you know what that means.

Broly is back, and he’s bigger than ever. Let’s all hope Goku is ready for the big debut though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, the folks at Toei Animation went live on Twitter to make the massive announcement. Dragon Ball Super‘s first film will hit this winter with the title Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and Akira Toriyama shared a statement confirming the character’s addition to the franchise’s canon. However, the Broly fans are about to meet will not be like the one fans have seen before.

“So, about Broly. I hear these days, he’s still very popular not only in Japan, but also overseas. Based on that, my editor suggested we have Broly appear in this next movie,” Toriyama wrote.

“I went ahead and watched the movies from back then, and I felt this could be quite interesting once I rearrange some things. I got right to work trying my hand at a story that incorporates him into the Dragon Ball Super series.”

For now, there is no word on how Broly will factor into this big feature. A key visual for Dragon Ball Super: Broly was shared by Toei Animation, but very few story details have been released. So far, fans know the film will cover the origins of the Saiyan race and involve Freeza as such. Now, it seems like a new version of Broly will make a canon appearance, and fans are understandably buzzing over the shocking news.

After all, Broly is one of the Dragon Ball fandom’s most recognizable Saiyans. The character debuted in Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan. His iconic Super Saiyan form made him a popular one with fans, but his lackluster characterization made him rather contentious. Now, Toriyama will have a hand in rebooting the character, so fans are hoping this new iteration of Broly will live up to their hopes.

Will you be checking this movie out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.