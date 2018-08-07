‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Director Reveals New Details About Broly’s Character

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is an exciting film for fans of the series because it’s Broly official introduction into the series canon, completely rebooting his previous appearances in the Dragon Ball Z films.

Now thanks to a recently released interview with the film’s director Tatsuya Nagamine (as translated by Todd Blankenship on Twitter), fans have gotten more details about how exactly Broly’s character will be re-tweaked by series creator Akira Toriyama.

According to Nagamine, there are “about 300-400” sheets of storyboard for Broly’s actions in the film. As Toriyama focuses on Broly’s new characterization and adds to it, Nagamine focused on “making [Broly] look super strong with various techniques.”

As for how Broly’s power will be depicted, Nagamine expressed a desire to make the Super Saiyan transformations and action more fluid. This extends to Broly, of course, as Nagamine wants to “refresh how Super Saiyan transformations/Kamehamehas/etc are depicted” and that Toriyama’s explanation of how a Super Saiyan feels tingly in their lower back altered the way he depicted the Super Saiyan transformation as well.

So with Toriyama fleshing out his character on the inside, Nagamine is doing his best to make sure he has a great presentation on the outside. Making Broly more physically fluid is also reflected in his new character design. Toriyama’s new design is much leaner than Broly’s old one, and Nagamine is using that to the fullest.

Along with this, Broly’s power will scale differently as well. With Goku and Vegeta essentially having the power of gods, Broly will have to grow in order to match this and be a truly imposing threat. This is also on top of the promising new look into Broly’s past on Planet Vegeta.

Though fans will soon get to see just what changes will be coming to his character, as Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will also be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”