‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals Goku’s Big Goal

Dragon Ball Super‘s first feature-film release, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has kept the details of story under tight wraps, but little by little we’re learning more. In a recent interview with Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine, we learned exactly what kind of mission sends Goku on a collision course with the mysterious Saiyan known as Broly.

According to Nagamine:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Goku is pretty close to the level of the Gods, and Vegeta is catching up to Goku as well… Goku’s goal of ‘simply getting more stronger,’ remains the same.”

Director of Dragon Ball Super movie talks about Freeza, Goku and Vegeta’s state in the Dragon Ball Super movie. pic.twitter.com/4qXYJG0eXh — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) August 5, 2018

It should not be at all surprising that Goku is feeling hyped about unlocking that next level of power-up and combat. Fan discussion about what is next from the Dragon Ball anime series has mostly centered on the fact that the Tournament of Power showed Goku entire universes of powerful new fighters – opponents who helped him unlock new and unprecedented levels of divine power within himself. Goku’s character is defined by his need and desire for bigger and better fights – even at the expense of his fatherly obligations. After a taste of something like the ToP, what other story arc could Goku have except to want to get back out there to discover and challenge opponents waiting out their in the universe. It’s going to be especially interesting to see how the divine beings of the universe react to a Saiyan unlocking a power like Ultra Instinct – which is also one of the bigger hopes fans have for Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s storyline.

The other interesting question is how Goku and/or Vegeta will react and develop, powers-wise, after being faced with Saiyan with power like Broly’s. Goku is definitely a “monkey see, monkey do” type of Saiyan, so showing him a new pathway to massive power is bound to have significant effect. By the time of the next Dragon Ball anime, Ol’ Goku could be making big strides in his mission to be an even stronger universal warrior.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.