‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Drops New Super Saiyan Promo Artwork

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is has revealed some new artwork, thanks to some promos that were spotted over in Japan. The art gives us new looks at these pretty movie versions of Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta, plus a mysterious little attraction that could be related to an important subplot of the movie.

We’ve already gotten several looks at the Dragon Ball Super movie versions of Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, Super Saiyan God, and Broly’s new Legendary Super Saiyan forms. However, this new promo artwork is pretty lovely – especially the image of Goku in SSJ form. There’s no official word yet on who, exactly, drew this particular piece of art, but we certainly would like to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

More than likely an unknown promo artist, not too sure tho — MK (@MK_Hero1) July 28, 2018



The most interesting thing about these latest promos is the photo of the room full of chairs modeled after Saiyan space pods. One of the big points of intrigue with the Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyline is how Broly’s origin will relate back ot the classic Dragon Ball premise that Saiyan babies were launched out into the universe to find and conquer other worlds. It’s the premise behind Goku’s origin, as he was one of those babies, sent to conquer Earth, until an accident changed his fate dramatically. Since Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be possibly offering Broly as an example of other Saiyans who were launched out into the univere, there’s been speculation that this plot-point could become a driving force for Dragon Ball‘s next series.

The photo of these chair/pods with all the numbers on them suggest that indeed there could be an entire fleet of “Lost Saiyans” out there, and that by the end of the film, Goku and/or Vegeta could feel obligated to find more them, so that a tragic story like Broly’s – and the potential power of Saiyan pride – aren’t all that is left of their race. Is that the sort of story you would like to see introduced in the Dragon Ball Super movie? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.