‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Will Introduce A New Planet

When it comes to setting, Dragon Ball fans are always ready to lay out their theories. Akira Toriyama’s franchise is an expansive one with all sorts of worlds, and its multiverse setup makes it easy for Son Goku and the gang to find new planets. In Dragon Ball Super alone, fans were introduced to a ton of different locales, but there is more to come.

After all, the very first Dragon Ball Super film is looking to debut some new real estate, and fans already have questions about these new planets.

Recently, fans got an update on the Dragon Ball Super film by Akio Iyoku. The man is the person heading up the Dragon Room at Toei Animation, a team dedicated to creating new anime ventures for the franchise. Iyoku went over the origins of the film with fans, and translators were quick to turn around the interview’s highlights. And, as you can see below, Herms98 pointed out Iyoku’s talk of new planets.

“According to Dragon Room chief Akio Iyoku, the DBS movie will have a “multilayered” story with parts set in both the past and present, and multiple settings. Toriyama’s provided the story and over 20 sheets of designs, including characters, machines, and at least one new planet,” the translator admitted.

As you can see, the feature plans on bringing at least one new planet into view, and fans think they have seen part of it already. The film put out a teaser trailer this spring, and Dragon Ball Super put Goku into battle on one strange world. The mysterious location was covered in ice, and Goku began fighting his big new baddie in the tundra without little explanation. Fans have speculated whether the world could be the long-lost home of Freeza’s race, but that may not be the case if it is truly a brand-new planet. So, fans will need to pay close attention to any info that pops up about the film before it goes live in December.

Where do you think this movie will be heading?

