Did This ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Really Tease Goku’s New Super Saiyan Design?

When it comes to the Dragon Ball fandom, fans go all-in on animation. You don’t have to hang around the community for long before you learn the names of the franchise’s top artists. Guys like Yuya Takahashi have full-blown fanbases at this point, so you can see why he got fans buzzing a few days ago.

Just, leave it to the famed Dragon Ball Super artist to rile fans up about a Super Saiyan makeover.

To take a few steps back, the recent debacle about Takahashi boils down to a drawing he posted a few days ago. The artwork, which can be found below, was posted to his official Twitter page and explains it was penned digitally. Takahashi may not be known for his digital artwork, but he wanted to share his take on Goku’s Super Saiyan form. However, it didn’t take long for the image to get misconstrued.

Shortly after Takahashi put up his drawing, fans started manipulating it so it seemed Super Saiyan Goku was pulled from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie. Fans began wondering if Takahashi had really shown his take on how Super Saiyan will appear in the film, but it there’s no hard evidence backing up the persistent rumor.

For one, an official look at Super Saiyan has been shared for the Dragon Ball Super film, and it doesn’t align with that Takahashi drew. This artwork still has Goku portrayed with his Dragon Ball Z sharpness while the upcoming movie softens the power-up using Naohiro Shintani’s designs.

Also, Takahashi doesn’t say anything about this Super Saiyan piece being connected to Dragon Ball Super. The fan-favorite artist simply said he had challenged himself to digital painting, and he knocked his sketch out of the park. Everything that happened afterwards regarding the drawing was the result of some clever photo manipulation and a few fan-theories.

