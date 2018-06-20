‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Details Ticket Sales Info

Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie is a hotly anticipated film by fans who have wanted to see the anime continue, and now that we’re closer to its December release in Japan new ticket info has been revealed for the lucky fans who will get to see it soon.

Revealed in the latest V-Jump magazine, advance tickets for the film will go on sale beginning July 20 in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, advance tickets for the movie go on sale July 20th. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 19, 2018

The latest V-Jump magazine also provided many cool updates for the film showing off brand new arctic inspired gear for Goku and Vegeta, providing our first look at how Freeza will look in the new movie, and the first few new members of Freeza’s brand new army have been revealed as well.

Though all of these new designs does make the wait harder for fans in the West who are waiting on a possible confirmation of a released in the United States. But with the Dragon Ball North America Tour on the horizon showing fans in the West new footage of the film, chances are better than ever that it will release stateside not long after.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.