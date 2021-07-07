Britney Spears Posts Dragon Ball Shoutout Thanks to Her Sons' Artwork

✖

Dragon Ball has amassed an army of fans all over the world, and that does include a number of top-tier celebs. From pro athletes to singers and more, Dragon Ball has become a franchise few don't know about. And now, Britney Spears is living her best life by shouting out the series all thanks to a mural that is close to her heart.

The singer hit up Instagram with a photo recently showcasing the Dragon Ball art. As it turns out, the artist Lushsux did a street painting of Dragon Ball in the wild, and the piece mirrors a drawing Spears' son did years ago.

"My baby’s art !!! His gifts are immeasurable … like WOW!!! People are recreating his art on the street!!! How freaking cool is THAT," Spears captioned the photo as you can see.

The artwork shows Goku to the left and right in two very different forms. The lefthand mural showcases Goku in his Super Saiyan form while the right focuses on the hero in his base form. This art may have hit the streets recently, but Spears' son brought it to life back in January 2018 to start. The singer posted his art for everyone to see, and this came two years after Spears' son dressed up as Frieza ahead of Halloween 2016.

Clearly, the Spears family has a thing for Dragon Ball, and this street art celebrates the anime while lifting up the pop star herself. Recently, Spears came into the news as she took to the courts to protest the conservatorship held over her by her father. The singer's emotional message prompted a wave of support from fans worldwide, but a judge ultimately decided to keep the conservatorship in tact with Spears' embattled father keeping partial control. In the wake of the case, several legal parties involved in the case have resigned with Spears' court-appointed attorney being the most recent.

