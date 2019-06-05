Dragon Ball Fans React to New Movie News

It’s been announced that Toei Animation is at work on the next Dragon Ball Super movie, following the breakout success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, this year. We don’t yet have any details about what this new movie would entail, but that isn’t stopping fans from getting hyped for it, anyway!

If you scroll down below, you’ll see just how excited Dragon Ball Super fans are about the prospect of the next movie, as well as some of the ideas they already have for what its storyline should be!

So Excited

Another Dragonball super movie is in the works pic.twitter.com/EwtWpYIWlS — ToxicMasculinityHokage (@RiqueDa_Freak93) June 5, 2019

The reaction from Dragon Ball Super fans has been immediate, and passionate. Suffice to say, they’re hyped.

The Immediate Questions

A new Dragonball Super Movie is in the works and I couldn’t be more excited!



I wonder who the main Antagonist is going to be? Someone from the past or someone completely new? Which Villain would you like to see finally have his time to shine on the Big Screen? — Ventus SGN (@VentusSGN) June 5, 2019

The questions raised in this tweet are the same ones that millions of Dragon Ball Super fans have been asking since this new movie’s announcement.

Game-Changer

Rumors have been circulating that the new Dragon Ball Super movie in the works will not be focusing on the next ‘Big Bad’ but will instead be taking on a different approach to DB story-telling.



What’s this gonna mean for the fandom?



Personally I welcome the change. — ⊰ ℝ⊱ (@WrittenByRuvi) June 5, 2019

It’s being rumored that this new Dragon Ball Super movie will be a big change in approach for the franchise. That can either go really right, or really wrong.

The OVA Approach

If there is gonna be another Dragon Ball Super movie for next year, I hope they do a more Battle of Gods/Son Goku and His Friends Return OVA approach to it. — K❤I🧡M💛B💚E💙R💜L💜Y (@pinkmegadrill) June 5, 2019

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a major retcon of Dragon Ball canon, but some fans just want the care-free and unrestrained indulgence of an OVA movie.

Could Be A Lot Cooler…

Of the various characters fans want to see in this new Dragon Ball Super movie, Freeza’s brother Cooler has been getting a lot of mention. Cooler has been featured in the current Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime, so he’s once again becoming a hot commodity.

Better and Better

Interesting Quote “A New Dragon Ball Movie With Better Results” (Not In Regards To Sales But Movie Content) The Broly Movie Was Awesome So Imagine How Crazy This Next Movie Will Be 😱#DragonBallSuper https://t.co/gXdvNPdXGP — DRL | DaRealLegend (@DaRealLegend) June 5, 2019

What would a better Dragon Ball Super movie storyline entail? Everyone has an opinion, it’ll be interesting to see what Toei has in mind, on that front…

Big Shoes to Fill

People love Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so whatever film comes next will have some incredibly big shoes to fill.

That Anime Tho…

I seriously just want new episodes of dragon ball Super, and then after 500 episodes hit us with 5 movies — KingHenryXCV👑 (@KingHenryXCV) June 5, 2019

While fans are excited for the next Dragon Ball Super movie, a lot of them also just want some movement on the next installment of the anime. When are we getting *that* announcement?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.