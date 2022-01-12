Dragon Ball Super Gives Some Throwback Fighters a Shintani Makeover

Dragon Ball Super‘s television series might still be on hiatus, but the franchise is returning to the medium of anime later this year via its new film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the previous film in the series featuring the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly so to did it feature some stunning artwork thanks to character designer and animation director Naohiro Shintani. And now, the shonen is giving us brand new designs for classic characters in the same style.

The new character designs in the art style of Naohiro Shintani arrived via Super Dragon Ball Heroes images, presenting new takes on Bardock, King Vegeta, and Paragus, who all had roles to play in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. While the latter two haven’t been seen since this story involving the Legendary Super Saiyan, Bardock has played a pivotal role in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, which features Goku’s father saving the life of the intergalactic bounty hunter who is now the last member of the Cerealian Race. While it seems as if the next film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will be using computer-generated animation to tell its story, fans have fallen in love with Shintani’s art since debuting in Broly.

DBS Hype shared this new look at the designs of King Vegeta, Bardock, and Paragas, once again presenting them in the style of Shintani, though the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has yet to confirm if these three Saiyan bruisers will make a return to the franchise:

SDBH: Shintani style based new illustrations of Bardock, King Vegeta, and Paragus. pic.twitter.com/ptibXroqEt — Hype (@DbsHype) January 11, 2022

In the story of Dragon Ball Heroes, these three characters have made appearances in the past, with the spin-off series, and arcade game, often bringing back old characters from beyond the grave. With 2022 seeing a new villain emerging that seems to be a doppelganger of the Supreme Kai of Time, perhaps the spin-off will once again bring back plenty of old heroes and villains from the series past in some brand new adventures.

What do you think of these new takes on these classic Saiyans?