‘Dragon Ball’ North America Tour Reveals Final Stop

Dragon Ball has run through most of its on-going North American tour, but there is one last stop to go. At long last, the event has announced where its last stop will be held, and it turns out Los Angeles will be welcoming Son Goku in serious style this winter.

Recently, the official site for the Dragon Ball Tour confirmed its seventh and final stop. According to the page, Los Angeles will host the big event on December 13, and it will be held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

If you are wanting to check out the tour, it will be open to the public. The Dragon Ball Tour 2018 has free admission, and it will be open between a yet-released time. However, the tour’s final date will be a bit different from the ones which came before it.

It turns out this final date will coincide with the U.S. premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The big film will debut in North America on December 13 before Japan makes the film public on December 14. The invite-only event will take place just across from the Dragon Ball Tour 2018 finale, so fans attending the event may run into their favorite voice actors if they’re lucky.

At this time, there is no word on whether the final tour date will feature any new exhibits from its prior stops. The entire tour kicked off earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con and continued with stops at various anime conventions. The last event was held in Dallas this October, and Los Angeles is slated to bring the whole thing to a close in a matter of weeks now.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza getting caught up in the mix.”

