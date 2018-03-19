‘Dragon Ball Super’ Introduces The Omni-King’s World

The Future Trunks is currently running at full speed on the English language dub of Dragon Ball Super, and as the mysteries of Universe 10 unfold even further the scope of the Dragon Ball series is increasing as well.

After briefly meeting the Omni-King at the end of the Universe 6 arc, Goku (and fans) have now been introduced to the Omni-King’s world.

Beerus and Whis were shocked to find out that Zeno had wanted to meet with Goku, and after nervously talking it over with Goku (as his personality could rub Zeno the wrong way) they agree to meet with Zeno. Luckily, Goku gets along with Zeno as easily as he did the first time.

Along with seeing Zeno, who gives Goku a button to call him anytime he wants to play, Goku is introduced to the wider world. This includes the leader of the Angels, the Grand Priest (voiced by Josh Grelle in the English dub) who Goku sees as powerful and really want to fight him. This, of course, makes Shin super nervous and her nearly collapses from the anxiety.

But luckily, Goku does not rub Zeno the wrong way and is able to ask for extra time away from Zeno despite Beerus being nervous otherwise. Nonetheless, the series has added an extra layer of the universe the series much sorely needed.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

For fans sad about the series ending soon, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.