Dragon Ball Super Sketch Gives Broly’s Original Design A Shintani Makeover

Dragon Ball Super has done lots for the classic series, but it has done few things more important than reboot Broly into the canon. Earlier this year, audiences were introduced to the new Broly, but some admit they were sad to see his old design fall to the wayside. But it looks like one artist has made it their mission to give Broly the throwback he deserves.

Over on Twitter, the artist RenanFNA decided to give Broly’s classic design a makeover, and it won’t take fans long to realize how drastic the look appears when it is done in Naohiro Shintani’s style.

As you can see below, the design embraces Broly’s iconic mullet in all its black grunge. To the left, the Saiyan looks deadpan with a terse chin and narrowed eyes. The other headshot shows Broly looks a bit more smug with a smile, and fans admit Shintani’s simpler style suits this version of Broly.

Of course, it varies wildly from the one which Dragon Ball Super: Broly introduced earlier in the year. The Saiyan still keeps all of his scars and muscles, but his hair is toned down from this super mullet. The character also got some updated clothing and tech from his father which helps keep his rage under control. Now, it is up to fans to decide which version of Broly they like the best, but one thing is for sure; The Shintani design suits the Saiyan in every way, and audiences are lucky Broly has made the comeback he has.

