‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artist Shares Original Super Saiyan Blue Designs

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are plenty of forms out there for Goku to use. The hero most recently unlocked the ability to go Ultra Instinct, but Goku’s most recent power-up came in the form of Super Saiyan Blue. Now, the illustrator of Dragon Ball Super is sharing his rejected design for the form, and fans may have a hard time noticing the difference.

Over on Twitter, Toyotaro shared a now-deleted sketch of his bunk designs for SSB. Reddit managed to snag a copy of the image that you can check out below.

As you can see, there is very little difference in how SSB looked originally versus how it does now. The hair which Goku and Vegeta get in the power-up is still the same, and both their eyebrows also turn a shade of teal. However, there are a few tiny details in this drawing which fans have noticed.

In the manga, Dragon Ball Super tends to remove the rope binding from Goku’s outfit, so his SSB form differs there. As for Vegeta, fans think this design may have been rejected not over its coloring but because of the Saiyan’s body. The Saiyan looks oddly contorted in this initial sketch, so Toyotaro might have just cleaned up the fighter’s lower-half to appease Shueisha.

If you are not familiar with Super Saiyan Blue, then you should know the transformation is one of Dragon Ball Super‘s most popular. The form debuted in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ and has become Goku’s go-to power-up. The hero used it to fight against Golden Freeza and has since used it to take on villains like Toppo and Jiren.

