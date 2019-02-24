‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Moro’s Ultimate Wish

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest villain has been shrouded in mystery as the manga has built up Planet Eater Moro as a dangerous presence that Vegeta and Goku should be wary of.

As the arc takes these three to New Namek, the latest chapter has revealed why Planet Eater Moro is chasing after the Namekian Dragon Balls in the first place. He wants to return to his prime.

As Vegeta continues to fight with Moro, Moro actually falls for Vegeta’s big ploy in Chapter 45. Vegeta actually lies to Moro and hides his power, getting him to trust in Vegeta enough to reveal his plans. Hoping to work with Vegeta, Moro reveals that he is indeed searching for the Dragon Balls. When Vegeta asks what he’ll wish for, Moro laughs and says that Vegeta would have never survived against him at full power.

Moro explains that at his prime, he would’ve eaten New Namek in an instant but his long imprisonment has left him in a decrepit state. So he wants to wish for a return to his full strength, his prime before he was put in prison. This type of Dragon Ball wish has been featured in the franchise before, such as the non-canon Lord Slug successfully attaining this.

But with the magic Moro possesses that continues to throw Vegeta and Goku for a loop, there’s no way they can let him gather the Dragon Balls and get his wish. But given the twists already happening within this arc, Moro could very well have another magic power to help him get what he wants.

