Dragon Ball Super Offers Disappointing Update For Series’ Return

Dragon Ball Daima might not have taken place in the period that gave us the likes of Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast, but the original anime series gave anime fans the Z-Fighter fix that they needed. Since the anime heroes finished their adventures in the Demon Realm, shonen fans have been waiting to see whether the Dragon Ball Super manga would return from its hiatus and/or if its anime would make a comeback. Unfortunately, while the series was teasing something big, a comeback for Goku and company doesn’t appear to be in the cards as of the writing of this article.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the release of new art of Gohan Beast and Ultra Instinct Goku side-by-side from artist Toyotaro, many manga readers wondered if the Dragon Ball Super hiatus was about to end. Shueisha had even hinted that something major was coming down the pike, though it’s not the news that many were hoping for. The recent art from Toyotaro has been announced to receive its own figures, placing father and son side-by-side in the same way they have been depicted in this special illustration. We have yet to see what these new figures will look like but they’re sure to be a hot ticket item for many Saiyan enthusiasts.

Gohan Vs. Goku

When last we left the Dragon Ball Super manga, the biggest battle was focused on father and son. Following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the manga decided to see Gohan brought to his father on Whis and Beerus’ planet as both Goku and Vegeta wished to see Gohan’s new ultimate transformation. In a fight that has yet to be animated, the powers of Ultra Instinct and Beast clash though an answer as to which is the most powerful remains a mystery. While this tussle would lead to the likes of Broly and Ultra Ego Vegeta testing their strength against Gohan, the question now arises as to what threat could be on the horizon for the anime fighters.

Earlier this year, Dragon Ball Super’s hiatus ended for a brief moment as a “lost chapter” from Akira Toriyama was released, venturing into the story of how Goten and Trunks decided to pursue a crime-fighting career of their own. Most likely, whenever the manga does return, it’s entirely possible that it could incorporate more than a few elements introduced as a part of Dragon Ball Daima. Luckily, creators behind the scenes have stated in recent memory that they plan to continue the story of Dragon Ball for years to come, so fans shouldn’t expect to say goodbye to the likes of Goku and Gohan any time soon. Fingers crossed that we’ll see the return of Dragon Ball Super sooner rather than later.

Want to see what the future holds for Dragon Ball as the agonizing hiatus continues? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Via DBS Hype