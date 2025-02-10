Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Highly Anticipated Return

Dragon Ball Super is going to be making its return with a new manga story since it went on a nearly year long hiatus, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its highly anticipated comeback. Dragon Ball Super’s manga wrapped up its take on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc with Chapter 103 of the series, and went on an indefinite hiatus following the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama. This left the future of Dragon Ball Super uncertain, and fans have been patiently waiting for the manga’s return ever since. Thankfully, that wait is going to be over very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super ended 2024 without any new updates from the manga, but luckily that’s far from the case for 2025. It’s been announced that Dragon Ball Super will be returning with a brand new story from series artist Toyotaro later this month. This new story will be focusing more on Trunks and Goten’s superhero adventures that fans got to see with the expanded Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and will be officially launching with Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine on February 20th. Check out the first draft preview from Dragon Ball Super’s big return below as shared by Shueisha themselves.

Shueisha

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super’s Return

With the first draft preview shared with Dragon Ball’s official website, Dragon Ball Super has dropped the first look at its brand new story coming on February 20th. This new story is teasing more of a look into how Goten and Trunks were inspired by the local hero Clean God to then become the superheroes fans got to see in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc. But as for how long this new story will be, or whether or not it will lead into more stories have yet to be clarified as of the time of this publication.

Dragon Ball Super faces an uncertain future without Akira Toriyama. This is a much different case than with the ongoing Dragon Ball Daima anime as well. Not only is Dragon Ball Super going to be providing content that takes place after the final stories overseen by Toriyama himself, but any future stories will then be treated as official parts of the overall Dragon Ball story timeline in the future. So it’s not something that can be approached lightly and will likely take a cautious approach.

Shueisha

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

This is certainly a welcome comeback for Dragon Ball Super as the manga has been on a hiatus for nearly a year, but this is where is starts to get a bit shaky. This brand new story might just be Toyotaro and Shueisha’s way of testing out what this series can look like without Toriyama’s direct influence on every page, and will likely be one of the deciding factors as to whether or not the manga will continue with brand new stories from here on out.

Dragon Ball Super still has a major cliffhanger to settle as Frieza is currently the strongest warrior within Universe 7 following the events of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and will likely be the face of the next big arc to follow. But without Toriyama’s guiding mind and hand at the helm, Dragon Ball Super is going to be dramatically different than what it was before. So this slower start with a focus on Goten and Trunks in a much smaller story could either lead into the future, or just be a way for Toyotaro to ease into things. It just might be a while before Dragon Ball Super is ready for a full return.