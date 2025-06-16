Dragon Ball Super Artist Returns With New Goku & Gohan Team Up

Dragon Ball Super has unfortunately been on a hiatus since the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama, but the artist behind the manga series has returned with an awesome new team up for Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast. Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal its plans for the future as of the time of this publication as the manga has been on hiatus for the past year, but it’s been made clear that the artist has a lot of interest in the franchise’s characters with the hopes that he’ll be able to continue the story in full someday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has returned to the manga on several occasions with special new artworks and more showing off each of the characters at every opportunity, and that includes the newest special illustration that unites Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast for a powerful new Father-Son Kamehameha. To help celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dragon Ball Super‘s initial manga release, Toyotaro has dropped this special illustration that you can check out below as shared by Dragon Ball’s official website.

Shueisha

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super has unfortunately been on a hiatus for the past year, and has left fans on quite the cliffhanger following the introduction of Black Frieza at the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc. While the manga ended with its adaptation of the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, there’s still that lingering cliffhanger that fans are hoping to see revisited someday with more of the story. But without original creator Akira Toriyama around to provide ideas, approaching such a continuation is likely what those at Shueisha and the Dragon Ball team are debating over. It’s a very touchy situation to be in for all those involved.

Dragon Ball Super did briefly return earlier this year with a special one-shot chapter taking place before the Super Hero prologue. Sharing more of how Goten and Trunks were inspired to become heroes in their town, Toyotaro then revealed that this was the final story that Toriyama had left behind but it just wasn’t used in the original version of the arc. So as a special request to Shueisha, Toyotaro was able to fully illustrate this final bit of Toriyama’s story to help bring it all to life. But the series has been quiet ever since.

Shueisha

Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Return?

Dragon Ball Super fans want to see the manga continue with new stories, but they are more hoping to see the anime return with new episodes someday. While that is possible as there is plenty of material to adapt before the manga went on hiatus, it’s not likely to happen until the Dragon Ball Super manga continues or reaches a proper stopping point. There would be no sense in bringing back an anime that would be incomplete and reach a sudden end, and that’s not the kind of experience that Dragon Ball Super fans would want out of a new anime either way.

So until the Dragon Ball Super manga continues, there’s really no hope of a potential new anime adaptation for the series. With the manga now celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the team at Shueisha’s V-Jump teasing a special announcement with the next issue, there could be some forward momentum coming in the immediate future. But we’ll see how that shakes out as Dragon Ball Super’s future continues to be uncertain. Either way, fans will be ready and waiting to see whatever new material could happen next, if at all.