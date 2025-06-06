Bad News For Goku? Dragon Ball Super Artist Making New Manga

The future of Dragon Ball is anyone’s guess at this point, with Dragon Ball Daima’s anime ending earlier this year and the manga remaining in limbo. In previous interviews, creators behind the scenes have confirmed that Shueisha plans on continuing the franchise for decades to come. With the Dragon Ball Super manga still in limbo following the release of one of Akira Toriyama’s chapters, there might be some bad news coming down the pike for Son Goku and the Z-Fighters. Artist Toyotaro, the heir apparent to the shonen franchise, is unveiling a new manga which might cut into his time with the Saiyans.

At the recent Japan Expo Paris convention, Toyotaro was confirmed to be working on a brand new manga with Dragon Ball editor Kazuhiko Torishima. Unfortunately for Z-Fighter fans, the manga is listed as a completely original work from Toyotaro, meaning we most likely shouldn’t expect it to cross over into Goku’s universe. Details regarding the new manga are few and far between but here’s how the panel described the events, “Toyotaro, the mangaka of Dragon Ball Super, talks with the editor who made his mark on manga history, Kazuhiko Torishima, about his first original manga project! Kazuhiko reveals his powerful techniques that he has honed throughout his career.”

Toyotaro’s Wild Beginnings

Working initially with Akira Toriyama on Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro got his start in the manga world in an unexpected way. Working on a fan series known as Dragon Ball AF, the experience allowed the mangaka to have a worthy resume to give him a sport on Dragon Ball Heroes, the spin-off manga that brings back heroes and villains from the shonen franchise’s past. It was with this work that Toyotaro was given the promotion of working on the current series where he has remained ever since.

During Dragon Ball Super’s manga run, Toyotaro handled the art of the story but also worked with Toriyama directly in forging the stories of arcs such as the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Should Toyotaro return to create all new manga chapters for the legendary shonen series, it would be interesting to see if he helms the ship entirely himself or if he’ll need some help in working on the Z-Fighters’ future.

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super’s anime adaptation, fans are still waiting on word from Toei Animation when it comes to finally bringing to life the fights against Moro, The Heaters, and Granolah. With the production house working diligently on the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey in One Piece, no one knows for sure when the Z-Fighters might make their return to the screen. Following the original Dragon Ball Super series that ended with the Tournament of Power, the sequel series continued with two animated movies, further fleshing out the shonen universe and introducing plenty of new heroes and villains into the mix.

