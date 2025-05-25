Dragon Ball Super Artist Returns With New Goku & Vegeta Team Up

Dragon Ball Super is currently still on hiatus even as the series prepares to celebrate the manga’s 10th anniversary, but the artist behind it all has returned once more with a powerful team up between Goku and Vegeta with some cool new art. Dragon Ball Super first went on hiatus last Spring following the passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama. The series wrapped up with its extended adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film (that included both a new prologue and epilogue), but has since not yet revealed whether or not there are any plans for the franchise to return in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball is now celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game, and things have kicked off with some cool new art from Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro himself. The illustrator has returned with some slick new art of both Ultra Instinct Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Vegeta, and imagines the two Saiyans in a fierce fight that fans can’t wait to see come to fruition someday. You can check out the special new Dragon Ball art for Goku and Vegeta below.

Shueisha

Dragon Ball Super’s Artist Returns for Goku and Vegeta

In explaining about how Toyotaro has returned to the franchise for this new look at Ultra Instinct Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Vegeta to Dragon Ball’s official website, the Dragon Ball Super artist explained, “When deciding on the poses, I wanted Goku and Vegeta to be able to stand on their own but also give a sense of teamwork when put together. I also wanted to make it look really dynamic, so I had them face the viewer, and gave extra thought to their clothing and facial expressions.” Toyotaro even guessed who the two would be fighting with this special art.

“I wasn’t thinking of anyone in particular, but since I think the setting is the Tournament of Power, then I guess it must be Jiren. The idea is that they’ve both transformed after a long battle, so I thought it would make sense for their clothes to have some tears in them,” the artist continued when asked about their looks. As for what he kept in mind when drawing the duo, the artist revealed, “I wanted to keep it from looking too symmetrical, so I lined up their fists vertically instead of being right next to each other. There’s also some overlap between one character’s fist and the other’s body, which helps to add some depth.”

Shueisha

Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Return?

Toyotaro even went into how the design changes with Goku and Vegeta’s transformations, “Since they’re in their Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Evolved) forms, I tried to bring out the unique characteristics of each form in their expressions. In particular, this version of Vegeta doesn’t exist in the manga, and it was my first time drawing this form. So, I paid close attention to his expression and hairstyle to make sure everything looked natural to fans of the anime.”

It’s clear the Dragon Ball Super artist still loves the series characters and takes these opportunities to still bring them to life. As the manga remains on hiatus even through its 10th anniversary, both Toyotaro and fans want to see make its comeback. But it’s a tougher road to navigate than expected following Toriyama’s passing, so fans will have to wait patiently until a decision on Dragon Ball Super‘s manga future is officially made one way or the other.



