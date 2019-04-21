‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Producer Addresses Series’ Continuation

Dragon Ball is at the top of the world these days. With a blockbuster movie in the bank, the franchise is climbing popularity polls worldwide as Goku becomes more hyped than ever before. As the series grows, fans are becoming more curious about Dragon Ball‘s plans for the future, and it seems one creator is speaking out about its possible return.

However, when the producer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly gave an answer, fans were none too happy.

Recently, a team behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit up the 2019 International Beijing Film Festival to promote the anime feature. It was there press asked Norihiro Hayashida about the continuation of Dragon Ball Super, and he had the following to say:

“Nothing is fixed now. Toei hasn’t [come] up with anything yet, [not even] about arrangements and when it will start,” the producer said (via Goveta XV).

“We are looking forward to it as eagerly as everyone else. There is nothing that we can answer about it right now.”

With this answer in the bank, fans are conflicted as ever about Dragon Ball and its return. The series closed its last TV run last spring, but it came back into play with a film in the winter. Since then, official word on the anime has been quiet, but rumors have continued to pop up about the show’s revival. A pair of licensing shows seemingly confirmed the return of Dragon Ball Super to television, but one of the events was dismissed by both Toei Animation and Funimation. Now, it seems Hayashida is bolstering those denials, so fans will have to keep their fingers crossed for Goku and the gang a bit longer.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

