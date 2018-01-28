‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Its God Of Destruction Transformation

If you thought Ultra Instinct would be Dragon Ball Super‘s last big reveal, think again. The anime just confirmed a God of Destruction form does exist, and Toppo whipped out the terrifying transformation in its latest episode.

Seriously, Jiren better do something if he wants to keep his title as Universe 11’s strongest warrior.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, Dragon Ball Super challenged Jiren’s top spot when Toppo embraced his candidacy as a God of Destruction. For a while, it looked like the fighter would be booted from the Tournament of Power by Universe 7, but Toppo resolved himself to keep that from happening. Freeza and Android 17 did their best to eliminate the Pride Trooper leader, but there was little they could do when Toppo unlocked his God of Destruction form.

Clip 1 Dragon Ball Super Episode 125 “Toppo goes Hakaishin”

(God of Destruction) Subtitles : English pic.twitter.com/slViOVlQkj — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) January 28, 2018

As you can see above, the fighter full-on transformed into a God of Destruction. Toppo is the candidate to take over for Belmod once the elder steps down, and all his training for the position gave him the ability to turn on his godly powers at will. So, Toppo may not live his daily life like a god, but he can definitely tap into that side of him when need be. And, when he does become God of Destruction Toppo, the guy goes insane.

The form gives Toppo a total makeover as his dad bod gets replaced with a towering one with an eight-pack. His skin gets darker, his eyes turn red, and his body is encased in a purple aura. When he first tapped into the form, Toppo was so powerful he made Jiren and Goku pause during their hectic battle. It changed the aura of the arena’s green sky, and Toppo was even able to bat away Freeza’s strongest attack with a flick of his finger. Talk about OP, right?

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you surprised to see how powerful Toppo’s new form is? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!