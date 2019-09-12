Dragon Ball Unveils Hot Topic’s Exclusive Super Saiyan Blue Goku Funko

Dragon Ball has a long history with Funko, and fans know their relationship will only grow as time goes on. The collectible brand has released dozens of Saiyan-centric figures to date, but it can always do with a few more. After all, Hot Topic just preview several of its upcoming exclusives, and it turns out the store will sell a special Super Saiyan Blue Goku vinyl before long.

Yesterday, fans got their first look at the surprise figure when Hot Topic held a live stream. It was there fans met Goku face to face, and the buzz around the new Funko is very real.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the figure is based off Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film features Super Saiyan Blue Goku as the hero fights against Broly upon their first meeting. As the battle escalates, Goku finds his outfit falling apart, but he is still ready to square up.

First look at Hot Topic exclusive SSGSS Goku Pop!

Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/tQRXCfQ8jD — DisFunko (@DisFunko) September 12, 2019

With his orange top torn to shreds, Goku looks poised to fight as he crouches into stance. The rest of his Gi his intact from the waist down save for a few holes. Remarkably, Goku’s boots are completely fine, and his head sculpt looks like the Goku figures which came before this one. The only difference is his bright blue hair, so fans can enjoy adding this color to all the ones they’ve collected so far.

At this point, there is no word on when this figure will go live. Hot Topic showed off the Goku vinyl along with several other exclusives including a Vegeta Pop. The former villain has gotten yet another figure, and Vegeta recreates the famous ‘Over 9000’ scene with his new collectible. Fans can look forward to getting these before long, so here’s to hoping each collectible is out ahead of the encroaching holiday season.

Are you wanting to add this Dragon Ball figure to your list…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.