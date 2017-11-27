Toonami is About to Shake Up Its ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Schedule

Are you watching along with the English dub of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami? Get ready to adjust your DVRs because the schedule is going to shift a bit.

Adult Swim has announced that starting next week, the English language broadcast of Dragon Ball Super will now air during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 P.M. CST with Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters following at 10:00 P.M. CST.

Previously the English dub aired at 7:30 P.M. CST and 10:00 P.M. CST while the previous week’s episode aired before at 7:00 P.M. Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters also followed the second airing of Super at 10:30 P.M.

The schedule shift not only re-arranged the air times, but also removed a bit of Super from its schedule. The rerun of last week’s episode at 7:00 P.M. and the early airing of the new episode at 7:30 P.M. have been canceled.

Those looking for a new episode of Dragon Ball Super during the Thanksgiving holiday were instead met with a marathon of Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters. It’s a common practice for a network to protect premieres of its new episodes, and the network will most likely run a similar marathon during the other big holidays toward the end of the year.

Reddit user Terez27, who first noticed this information, predicts that even with the holiday breaks in place and presuming Adult Swim will only take off during then, that fans may even be treated to the English broadcast premiere of the fan favorite “Future Trunks” arc sooner rather than later.

Also these schedule changes are also most likely making room for new series to the network like Black Clover.

Dragon Ball Super airs with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. The English language broadcast just wrapped the “Universe 6” arc of the series where the Dragon Ball universe was introduced to the idea of a full tournament between multiple universes. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. CST.