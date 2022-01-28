Dragon Ball Super Changes Frieza’s Transformations Forever in New Interview

Frieza has certainly had a presence throughout a lot of Dragon Ball Super, being brought back to life during the Resurrection of F and becoming an ally to the Z Fighters during the Tournament of Power Arc. Recently, two scientists who are also fans of Akira Toriyama’s franchise have sat down for an interview wherein they use science to break down the transformations of the Shonen villain, breaking down how Frieza’s transformation might reflect creatures in the real world.

Masayuki Kato and Yudai Okuyama might focus on different practices in the world of science, with the former being a teacher of science and the latter being a researcher for the National Museum of Nature and Science who specializes in evolutionary biology specifically, but they’re Dragon Ball fans through and through. In discussing the anime series with one another, they instantly begin to discuss transformations when it comes to not just Frieza but Super Saiyans as well:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kato: “Speaking of changing shapes and colors, there are a lot of characters in the world of Dragon Ball like Frieza, Cell, and the Super Saiyans who can do just that! I’m here on orders from the editing department to talk about Dragon Ball characters in the context of evolution, but is evolution really the right word to describe Frieza’s different forms or the Super Saiyan transformations? I’m a little dubious myself, but what do you think?”

Okuyama: “I’d have to agree. I don’t think those would classify as evolution. It’s Metamorphisis. Evolution is when a group—not an individual—undergoes transgenerational changes to their nature or properties. Take plants, for example. The shape of their flowers has evolved over many years through their relationship with other organisms that play a role in pollination. In Frieza’s case, his transformations aren’t the result of transgenerational change, but instead, appear to be some kind of metamorphosis related to his individual development.”

What’s your favorite Frieza transformation from the history of Dragon Ball? Do you think Dragon Ball Super will give us a new form past Golden Frieza? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Official Dragon Ball Website