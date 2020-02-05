You Can Get Dragon Ball Super Season 1 for Free Thanks to Microsoft

There is never a wrong time to get into Dragon Ball. The franchise is one of the industry’s top anime for a reason, and fans continue to stumble upon the title day after day. After more than two decades, Goku is more or less unstoppable, and his comeback with Dragon Ball Super only cemented his popularity. And if you need an easy entry point to the anime, it seems Microsoft is here to lend you a hand.

Over on Twitter, the official account for Toei Animation shared a special surprise with fans. It was there they confirmed Microsoft has launched its anime month on its Movies & TV page, so you can get the first season of Dragon Ball Super free for a limited time only.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the post, the first season of Dragon Ball Super is totally free download via Microsoft. Both versions of the seasons are free, so fans can choose between the English or Japanese dub. This first season will come complete with 13 episodes, but the deal will be gone fast. Fans will need to check in on this deal before February 6, and they can also score a sweet deal on other seasons of the anime.

After all, the entirety of Dragon Ball Super is now 70% if you buy it digitally on Microsoft. That means you can get each season for $8 USD save for season ten which costs $10. In total, fans can get a digital collection of Dragon Ball Super for under $80 which is a steal considering each season is usually $28 a pop.

Are you ready to check out this first season freebie…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.