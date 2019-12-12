Dragon Ball: What Happened to Those Sequel ‘2uper’ Rumors?

Ever since the end of the Tournament of Power, with a combined assault from Goku and Frieza managing to defeat the powerful threat that was Jiren, fans have been waiting for the return of Dragon Ball Super in anime format. Though audiences were blown away by the third feature length film in the Super franchise with Dragon Ball Super: Broly introducing the legendary Super Saiyan back into continuity proper, the day when these characters will return to a weekly series has been a long time coming. Since the first season’s conclusion, there have been rumors about just when the anime will make a comeback, but no new word has been given. So what happened?

Reddit User Terez27 shared a news dump that spelled bad news for those believing the original rumors of a quick turnaround time for the second outing of Dragon Ball Super, breaking down how many of the leaks were either a lie or simply weren’t exactly what we originally thought they were:

Fear not fans, as even though these original rumors may not have come to pass, the upcoming Jump Festa is promising some brand new information about the return of Dragon Ball Super, with a panel that is currently shrouded in mystery. Whether this will be an announcement of the return of the anime series or another feature length film to follow up the events of Broly is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted!

Whenever the anime returns, it will have some great material to adapt from the manga as the battle against the ancient wizard Moro has been one of the best arcs of Dragon Ball Super to date, having Goku and Vegeta undertake brand new methods of training in order to bring down the latest all powerful villain to threaten the universe.

