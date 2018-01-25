New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Leak Teases Universe 7’s Final Hope

Even though the Dragon Ball fandom is still reeling from the anime’s impending finale, the series is moving right along. This weekend will mark the debut of a new Dragon Ball Super episode, but one spoiler for the show has fans eyeing Vegeta with caution.

After all, it looks even more likely that the Saiyan will be ringed out of the Tournament of Power.

Over on social media, fans began buzzing with the partial title for episode 127 went live. The report came from a supposedly leaked magazine from Japan, and translators were able to pinpoint its Dragon Ball Super spoilers with ease.

So, if the spoiler is real, then the provisional title for episode 127 includes the phrase “Entrusting Hope to the Final Barrier.”

Of course, there is little context for what the means or if there is more to the title. Fans will know Dragon Ball has a thing for two-part titles, so there may be a preface to this phrase. However, fans are trying to suss out what they can from the title, and none of it is good for Vegeta.

The title of episode 126 is already out, and it could very well connect with that of 127. The earlier episode has the title “Surpass Even a God! Vegeta’s Life-Risking Blow” – and the Saiyan may very well do just that.

Fans are thinking episode 127 will see Vegeta entrust the hope of Universe 7 to his team after he’s either eliminated from the Tournament or perhaps killed. The final barrier may be Goku if Toppo manages to ring out the rest of Universe 7’s fighters before Vegeta can stop him. With the fate of his universe on Goku’s shoulders, the Saiyan would surely be pushed into his Ultra Instinct form as he takes on Jiren one last time. So, fans can only hope the Saiyan’s comrades did not put their faith in him for nothing.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

